RAD to debut autonomous patrol robot ROAMEO Gen 4

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., has unveiled ROAMEO Generation 4 (Gen 4), an advanced commercial autonomous security patrol mobile robot.

ROAMEO Gen 4 combines AI-powered intelligence, engagement by SARA, 360-degree situational awareness, advanced safety features, and real-time threat detection to eliminate blind spots, reduce costs, and deliver a new era of proactive security.

“The days of inefficient, unreliable, and costly security patrols are over,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD. “ROAMEO Gen 4 is not just an improvement; it is a complete reimagination of how security patrols operate. The intelligence packed into this unit now offers features such as ‘escort me’ and ‘find my car’ to ensure it can outperform legacy solutions in almost every way. This is the security solution of the future, delivering unmatched performance and cost savings today.”

Key features and advantages include:

Full AI-Driven Autonomy— Operates 24/7 without breaks, distractions, or fatigue, continuously patrolling for up to 16 hours per charge.

Customer Engagement Features— ROAMEO Gen 4 goes beyond security by offering interactive services such as 'Escort Me' and 'Find My Car,' ensuring a safer and more user-friendly experience for employees, visitors, and customers.

Advanced Threat Detection— Uses AI-powered monitoring with LiDAR and visual analytics to detect, track, and analyze potential threats in real-time.

Unmatched Navigation & Safety— Equipped with GPS-denied navigation, five solid-state 3D LiDARs, obstacle avoidance, emergency stop features, and predictive path planning.

Web-Based Command & Control— Security teams can direct ROAMEO Gen 4 remotely via an intuitive interface, instantly adjusting patrol routes and receiving live alerts.

Cost-Effective Security Solution—Eliminates expenses associated with wages, overtime, benefits, and liability insurance while providing a more effective security presence.

With a top patrol speed of 10 mph, a 30-mile range per charge, and a robust AI-driven detection system, ROAMEO Gen 4 ensures no security gap is left unmonitored.

“The numbers tell a clear story,” added Reinharz. “Tens of thousands of security guards are performing patrol functions that can be enhanced or replaced by ROAMEO Gen 4. The industry is facing increasing demands for coverage, yet labor costs and workforce shortages remain persistent challenges. ROAMEO offers an autonomous, scalable alternative that improves efficiency while reallocating human resources to more strategic roles. As demand for security continues to rise, AI-driven solutions like ROAMEO will redefine the future of patrol and surveillance.”

Key deployment areas include:

Industrial Facilities & Warehouses— AI-driven perimeter security and real-time threat deterrence.

University & Corporate Campuses— Strengthens security presence and deters vandalism.

Automotive Storage & Dealership Lots— Protects valuable inventory from theft and tampering.

Healthcare Campuses & Parking Structures— Creates safer environments for employees and visitors.

Corporate Headquarters & Data Centers—Provides unmatched surveillance for critical infrastructure.

“ROAMEO is central to our strategy to redefine security through intelligent automation,” concluded Reinharz. “Beyond innovation, it will be a revenue driver and a category leader in autonomous security. Market demand confirms the need for large-scale deployments, and each ROAMEO unit represents long-term recurring revenue for the company. Even with 25 deployments, the financial impact will be significant. At 100 units, projected by the end of 2026, ROAMEO will be a major force in our growth and profitability. As we scale into the hundreds, it will reinforce our market leadership and accelerate our path to sustained success.”

“This is more than just an advancement; it’s an industry shift,” said Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, President of RAD. ”We are on a mission to redefine security by delivering AI-powered, autonomous solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency, and drive cost savings. ROAMEO Gen 4 is not waiting for the future; it is the future.”

Pre-orders are now open with production ramping up starting in the summer, and live demonstrations are being scheduled. ROAMEO Gen 4 will be on display at ISC West in Las Vegas from March 31 through April 4 in RAD’s booth #21131.