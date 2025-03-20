Suprema signs MOU with Hyundai Motor Group to pioneer robot-friendly building security

Suprema announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Motor Group. This partnership will focus on the development of AI and robotics-based total security solutions.

This agreement aims to create innovative business models in robotics and physical security by combining Suprema’s AI-based integrated security solutions with Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB’s advanced robotics technology. The key areas of cooperation between the two companies will include the development of total security solutions that integrate AI and robotics, the implementation of autonomous robot services by connecting robots with infrastructure, the development of new security services utilizing robotics technology, and the promotion of standardization in these fields.

These solutions will be applied to a variety of robot-friendly building projects, including prime office buildings, general hospitals, and luxury hotels. Suprema’s AI-based integrated security platform will have the capability to control security and infrastructure across entire buildings, creating an environment where humans and robots can safely coexist. This will enable the autonomous navigation of robots and provide a range of robot-friendly building services.

Together, Suprema and Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB have already successfully developed and deployed a security solution that integrates Suprema’s AI-based facial authentication access control technology with autonomous robots at Factorial Seongsu, Korea’s first commercialized robot-friendly building. Building on this success, the companies plan to focus on the continued development of new security services. This includes the implementation of specialized security form factors using robotics hardware and software technologies to further enhance physical security.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone as we open a new era of unmanned security services that integrate AI and robotics. We plan to expand our collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB to develop AI-driven, robot-friendly building security solutions,” said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “Our system will seamlessly integrate cloud technology, robotics, AI, various sensors, and on-site response solutions. Furthermore, we aim to establish ourselves as a global leader in integrated security platforms featuring AI-driven automation, including advanced technologies such as AI drones and acoustic detection systems.”

“Access control serves a critical function in developing intelligent robot-friendly spaces. Through integration with access control solutions, we will propose a new industry standard in which robots with humans overcome infrastructural issues and take advantage of greater mobility and seamless services,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Hyundai Motor Group Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB. “We aim to expand offerings beyond the existing static form factors within the physical security industry and create new business opportunities through Robotics LAB’s RTS (Robotics Total Solution) model.”