Robotic Assistance Devices enters logistics sector with new national dealer

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced the signing of a new national authorized dealer, marking a significant expansion into the logistics sector. The new dealer has placed an initial order for four RIO Mini solar-powered security trailers, each equipped with RAD’s SARA (Speaking Autonomous Responsive Agent), destined for one of the country’s largest logistics providers.

RIO Mini is designed to deliver autonomous security wherever it is needed most. Compact, solar-powered, and rapidly deployable, each unit will be fully integrated with SARA, RAD’s agentic AI-driven monitoring and response platform. SARA enables every RIO Mini to detect, analyze, and respond to security events in real time.

Sitting atop a standard RIO configuration are one or two ROSA units. ROSA is a compact, self-contained, and portable security and communication solution that can be installed and activated in about 15 minutes. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, and vehicle detection; license plate recognition; responsive digital signage and audio messaging; and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

“We are on track for our best quarter, with growing revenues just part of the story,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO and founder of AITX and RAD. “We are thrilled to welcome this new partner and see our RIO Mini units heading straight into the heart of the logistics industry. This relationship highlights the market’s growing appetite for proven AI-driven security solutions and positions us to accelerate our expansion into critical infrastructure sectors.”