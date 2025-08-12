Asylon Robotics Closes Series B Funding Round With Allegion Ventures Investment

Allegion Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Allegion plc, announced a strategic investment in perimeter security robot company Asylon, Inc.

This funding completes Asylon's recently closed $24 million Series B round, led by Insight Partners and including Veteran Ventures Capital and the GO PA Fund alongside Allegion Ventures. Asylon aims to use these investments to accelerate and scale product innovation and deployment, expand several of its in-house teams (including engineering, operations, and go-to-market), and partner with critical infrastructure, defense, and logistics entities.

Damon Henry, Asylon CEO and Co-Founder, expressed his pride in partnering with Allegion Ventures in this endeavor, commenting that "the Allegion legacy and expertise in physical security and access control blends perfectly with our mission of modernizing the perimeter with robotics and AI."

Asylon's mission is to "redefine security with drones, robots, software, and AI" with a product lineup spanning automated security drones to management software to robot dogs. Asylon's solutions combine with one another to provide automated full-service perimeter security.

Bobby Prostko, Managing Director, Allegion Ventures, emphasized the importance of Asylon's unconventional security strategy in securing funding, stating that "Asylon’s innovative use of robotics and AI to deliver scalable, automated security solutions is supporting safer and smarter environments for businesses, institutions, their employees, and their customers. We're excited to invest in their growth."

Terms of Allegion Ventures' investment were not disclosed.