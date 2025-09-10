AITX’s RAD-M Taps Former Knightscope Co-Founder Stacy Stephens as New SVP of Sales

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile, Inc. (RAD-M) has tapped Knightscope co-founder Stacy Stephens as its new Senior Vice President of Sales, effective immediately.

Stephens previously led client engagement and success at Knightscope as its former EVP and Chief Client Officer. In his new role as RAD-M SVP, Stephens will helm sales initiatives for ROAMEO, RADDOG, the upcoming HERO humanoid robot, and other members of RAD-M’s mobile robotic solutions portfolio.

“AITX and its team of visionary leaders strengthened my passion for public safety and reinforced my belief in technology as an invaluable solution to the antiquated physical security model,” commented Stephens. “I look forward to working with the team at such a pivotal moment to propel the Company’s growth and bring innovation to clients ready to embrace the future of security.”

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO and founder of AITX and RAD-M, cited Stephens’ experience as Knightscope co-founder, as well as his reputation in the industry, as key factors in the hiring decision.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to the AITX leadership team,” said Reinharz. “I am confident that his leadership will help expand the reach of ROAMEO and other mobile solutions.”

Initial deployments of ROAMEO Gen 4 will begin in September, according to the company. As RAD-M’s mobile autonomous security patroller, ROAMEO is designed to reduce reliance on human security guards while improving situational awareness.