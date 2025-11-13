Knightscope Introduces K7 Autonomous Security Robot for Wide-Area Outdoor Patrol

Knightscope has announced its latest entry in autonomous physical security, the K7 Autonomous Security Robot, designed for large outdoor sites that traditional monitoring tools often struggle to cover. The new unit is intended for long-distance patrol, including fence lines, logistics yards, industrial facilities, and other areas where terrain and scale can limit conventional approaches.

The K7 is a light-duty, off-road platform equipped with Knightscope’s AI-driven detection and reporting systems. It is built to operate continuously and feed real-time site information back to security teams.

“The K7 represents the next frontier in autonomous physical security,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “We designed it to secure environments previously considered too large, too remote, or too dangerous for conventional solutions–and to do so reliably, affordably, and without compromise–designed and built in America to protect Americans.”

Knightscope opened an early access waitlist for the K7, with limited production scheduled for the second half of 2026.

“We’re taking a disciplined approach to market introduction,” added Li. “Our focus is on client success and demonstrating how autonomous security can solve challenges in real world operations.”

The K7 represents a notable strategic step for Knightscope, which has framed long-range autonomous patrols as an essential component of what it calls an emerging autonomous security force built around software, hardware and human oversight. The company, founded in 2013, has steadily expanded from indoor and campus environments into more challenging outdoor applications.