Fortem Technologies Secures Lockheed Martin Contract for Counter-Drone Deployment

Autonomous DroneHunter interceptors and TrueView radar systems from Fortem Technologies will be integrated with Lockheed Martin software to deliver layered counter-drone protection for critical infrastructure.

Fortem Technologies has announced a contract with Lockheed Martin to deploy autonomous counter-drone systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, marking another step in the growing demand for advanced airspace security solutions.

Under the agreement, Fortem will supply its TrueView radar sensors and DroneHunter autonomous interceptors. These technologies will be integrated with Lockheed Martin’s Sanctum C-UAS Mission Management software to deliver a persistent, layered defense against unauthorized or hostile drones.

Fortem Technologies CEO Jon Gruen said the deployment reflects increasing demand for systems capable of both detecting and intercepting drones in sensitive environments.

“Fortem has spent years proving our counter-drone technology in conflict zones and at some of the highest-profile events in the world,” Gruen said. “This contract puts that same capability to work protecting critical infrastructure.”

The collaboration with Lockheed Martin follows a series of recent milestones for Fortem, highlighting continued momentum for its counter-drone offerings. The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded the company a multimillion-dollar contract to help protect U.S. venues during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking Fortem’s second consecutive FIFA tournament engagement.

In addition, the U.S. Army awarded Fortem a three-year, $18 million contract to deliver counter-drone solutions and support services at Army sites worldwide.