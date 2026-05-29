Echodyne, Axon Partner to Advance Public Safety Drone Operations

Echodyne's radar technology will support Axon's public safety drone ecosystem as agencies expand the use of unmanned aircraft for emergency response and situational awareness.

Radar technology provider Echodyne has announced a partnership with Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) aimed at expanding the use of radar-enabled airspace awareness technologies for public safety drone operations.

The collaboration will focus on supporting law enforcement, homeland security and other public safety agencies that are deploying unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs. Under the agreement, Echodyne's radar technology will continue to support Axon's ecosystem of public safety drone solutions, including Axon Air and Dedrone offerings.

According to the companies, the partnership is intended to help agencies gain greater visibility into low-altitude airspace, enabling safer drone operations while also improving their ability to detect and respond to unauthorized or potentially malicious drones.

Demand for low-altitude airspace awareness continues to grow as public safety agencies increasingly deploy drones to provide situational awareness during emergencies and other incidents. DFR programs, which allow drones to be dispatched to incidents before personnel arrive on scene, have gained traction among law enforcement agencies seeking to improve response times and operational efficiency.

Echodyne said its MESA radar platform is designed to provide detailed airspace tracking data that supports both authorized drone operations and counter-drone applications. The company said its technology is already supporting hundreds of daily DFR operations and is being deployed in additional public safety programs.

"Radar is the cornerstone of airspace awareness and is especially important for the low-altitude drone airspace where remotely piloted and, eventually, semi- and fully-autonomous UAS will operate," stated Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. "Our work with Axon is focused on a shared safety mission — delivering innovative solutions for public safety agencies protecting communities and infrastructure."

"Public safety agencies are increasingly relying on drones to deliver critical information faster, improve coordination and help protect both responders and the communities they serve," stated Eric Hertz, executive vice president of operations at Axon. "As these programs scale, agencies need trusted technologies that help them operate safely and confidently in increasingly complex airspace environments."