Draganfly Delivers Modular Flex FPV Drones to U.S. Defense Contractor

Draganfly announced it has initiated deliveries of its Flex First Person View (FPV) drone systems to a major U.S. military prime contractor supporting allied land systems operations. The shipment marks a significant milestone for the modular platform, which has undergone evaluation by military and public safety end-users since its launch in 2024.

“This delivery marks an important milestone for the Flex FPV platform,” said Cameron Chell, president and CEO of Draganfly. “The system was born out of our work supporting frontline operations in Ukraine and has been refined through rigorous testing by multiple defense partners. We’re incredibly proud to see it deployed by one of the world’s top defense contractors.”

Built for mission adaptability, the Flex FPV system features a modular architecture that allows operators to switch out arm and propeller sizes in seconds without the need for specialized tools. A single Flex Core can support multiple mission types, from reconnaissance and training to tactical payload delivery.

The drone can exceed speeds of 149 km/h (92 mph) and is equipped for both traditional FPV flight and assisted autonomous modes such as waypoint navigation. It can carry payloads of up to 10 pounds using either picatinny rails or custom mounts—delivering flexibility in fast-moving operational environments.

The current order includes a mix of core units and modular components customized for the end user’s needs. Draganfly reports increasing demand for North American-developed drone systems as defense and public safety organizations seek platforms capable of adapting to the evolving requirements of modern conflict.