Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition of Silvus Technologies Holding Inc.

Motorola Solutions has completed its acquisition of Silvus Technologies Holdings Inc. (Silvus), a global leader in mission-critical mobile ad-hoc networks (MANET), based in Los Angeles, California.

Silvus’ MANET technology is designed to support frontline operations in the most challenging and contested environments, enabling highly secure data, video, and voice communications without the need for fixed infrastructure. Their devices mesh together to establish large, scalable, and self-healing networks that adapt to continuous mobility. These robust mobile networks connect people, devices, and other nodes over distance and at scale and support bandwidth-intensive technologies like video, sensors, and drones.

“Silvus’ advanced solutions for drones and unmanned systems are trusted in the world's most demanding defense environments and offer vital applications for border security and public safety,” said Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Their capabilities are an excellent complement to our land mobile radio and video technologies, and we look forward to bringing them to more customers around the world.”

Autonomous technologies, including drones, vehicles, and robots, are increasingly deployed to safely provide a greater distance between soldiers and potential threats. Silvus’ technology allows human operators to securely control these systems with extremely low latency, helping to save lives while informing better tactical decisions.

Silvus’ wide range of customers spans defense agencies, autonomous systems manufacturers, the intelligence community, law enforcement, and enterprises globally. Motorola Solutions plans to extend Silvus’ reach through its global scale and long-standing relationships with government and public safety customers around the world.

“Working with Babak and the Silvus team, we’ve seen firsthand how their expertise has created truly disruptive communications technology,” said Erik Fagan, Partner and Head of Industrial Technology, TJC. “They’ve built an exceptional company serving a critical need, and we are excited to watch their next successful chapter unfold with Motorola Solutions as a global leader in safety and security.”

“We have always respected Motorola Solutions’ leadership,” said Babak Daneshrad, PhD, CEO, Silvus Technologies. “At our core, both our companies are driven by innovation that makes the world safer. Bringing our advanced engineering teams together amplifies our ability to build more powerful solutions to serve more customers globally. I am incredibly optimistic about the future we have with Motorola Solutions.”

More information about the acquisition will be shared during Motorola Solutions’ quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Aug. 7. The conference call will be webcast live, and a replay will be available at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the consideration for the Silvus acquisition includes $4.4 billion in upfront consideration, comprising approximately $4.38 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments) and approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity holders.

The terms of the purchase agreement also include the ability to earn earnout consideration of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business performance over consecutive twelve-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.