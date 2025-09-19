Verizon Survey Finds First Responders Expect AI and Drone Use to Surge by 2030

A new survey from Verizon suggests that tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and drones won’t just be experimental in public safety much longer. Nearly half of first responders expect to be using them every day within the next five years.

The Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey, run with Lexipol and now in its fifth year, gathered input from police, fire, EMS, and other agencies. The findings highlight both growing interest in emerging tools and continued reliance on basic infrastructure.

Drones and AI to become a routine part of the day-to-day

At present, just 15% of respondents use drones or robots daily. That number is expected to climb to 48% by 2030, helped in part by recent FAA rule changes on line-of-sight requirements. AI is on a similar track: just 12% use it today, but 46% expect to make it a daily tool within five years.

"An increasing number of first responders are leveraging advanced communication tools and emerging technologies in their day-to-day operations," said Maggie Hallbach, President, Verizon Frontline. "For example, the enhanced situational awareness provided by AI and the increased access to inhospitable and remote environments that robots and drones enable are helping revolutionize public safety and emergency response."

Cybersecurity and connectivity

Cybersecurity came through as a top concern. Sixty-seven percent said they added new protections over the past year, a response to the constant deluge of ransomware and third-party breaches.

Reliable connectivity continues to be essential. Between 65% and 75% of respondents said dependable connectivity is the most critical feature for both day-to-day and emergency communications. Without it, they noted, other advanced tools lose much of their value.

The survey also noted growing interest in augmented and virtual reality. A third of first responders expect daily use of AR/VR by 2030, up from only 8% today. Connected vehicles were also flagged as a rising priority, second only to 5G.

Integrate new tech, but don't forget the fundamentals

Taken together, the results suggest that while first responders are preparing for more advanced capabilities, the foundation of effective communication—secure, resilient, always-on connectivity—remains the defining requirement.

Read the entire Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey here.