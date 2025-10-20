Dedrone and TYTAN Partner to Strengthen NATO Airspace Against Drone Threats

Dedrone by Axon, a global leader in airspace security, is expanding its ecosystem to deliver end-to-end airspace defense solutions across NATO’s operational theater. The company’s AI-powered command-and-control platform now integrates with advanced partners to protect against Group 1 through Group 3 drone threats, establishing a unified capability for defense and national security agencies.

Earlier this year, Axon CEO Rick Smith visited Ukraine, where he observed firsthand how necessity is driving rapid innovation under conflict conditions. Ukraine’s defense ecosystem—from frontline engineers to initiatives such as BRAVE1—has become a model for agile, collaborative development in unmanned and counter-unmanned systems.

“Ukraine has become a proving ground for the future of defense innovation—especially in unmanned and counter-unmanned systems,” said Rick Smith, CEO and Founder of Axon. “Shahed-type drones have replaced cruise missiles as a cheaper, devastating way to hit critical infrastructure, while FPV drones have become the new IED—low-cost, everywhere, and deadly at the front lines. To meet these threats, the world needs bold advances in UAS and counter-UAS technology. The future of defense will be defined by how fast we can connect sensors, systems, and allies into one network that acts at machine speed.”

Dedrone by Axon and TYTAN partner to strengthen NATO airspace defense

Following that visit, Axon committed to advancing next-generation UAS and C-UAS capabilities emerging from Ukraine and its allies. Through collaboration with BRAVE1 and defense technology partners across Europe and North America, the company is identifying and supporting startups developing technologies vital to the protection of democratic airspace.

Building on this foundation, Dedrone by Axon has entered into a strategic partnership with TYTAN, a Munich-based defense technology firm developing interceptor systems for Group 3 drones. Both companies share German roots and a commitment to responsible defense innovation, aligning advanced sensor fusion with precision interception to strengthen NATO’s integrated air defense architecture.

The collaboration combines Dedrone by Axon’s AI-enabled sensor fusion and command platform with TYTAN’s autonomous kinetic interceptors, creating a comprehensive detect, track, identify, and mitigate (DTI-M) capability. This partnership extends Dedrone by Axon’s coverage from Group 1 through Group 3 threats, offering NATO and partner nations a unified airspace defense solution that delivers real-time situational awareness and rapid response.

“This alliance allows us to offer our customers a seamless CUAS platform that spans Group 1 through Group 3 threats,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO, Dedrone by Axon. “Together, Dedrone and TYTAN are helping NATO and its partners build the connected network that will define the future of air defense.”

“Together, Dedrone and TYTAN aren’t just responding to emerging threats; we’re helping NATO and its partners build the connected network that will define the future of air defense,” said Balazs Nagy, Co-Founder and CEO of TYTAN. “Our partnership with Axon shows what true pan-NATO innovation looks like, built through collaboration across the US and Europe, proven in combat, and integrated with global allies to protect NATO airspace. This is Europe and NATO’s moment to lead, and TYTAN’s mission is to make that intent real—to turn collective vision into action.”

At the core of this collaboration is DedroneTracker.AI, a NATO-compatible C2 platform that fuses radar, radio frequency, optical, and acoustic data into a single operational picture. When integrated with TYTAN’s autonomous interceptors, detection rapidly transitions into interception—closing the engagement loop within seconds.

TYTAN’s AI-driven kinetic interceptors, designed and manufactured in Europe, expand this layered defense into higher, more militarized drone classes. The result is a scalable, sovereign system architecture capable of defending airspace across national and alliance boundaries.

Currently deployed in more than 30 countries, DedroneTracker.AI has registered over 800 million drone detections worldwide. Its modular design allows operators to coordinate responses across critical infrastructure sites, border zones, and military installations in real time. With integrations such as TYTAN, the platform extends from tactical deployments to nationwide networks, establishing a foundation for the next generation of AI-enabled command and control.

Dedrone by Axon’s collaboration with TYTAN marks the first in a series of partnerships with emerging defense innovators. The company will highlight these initiatives at the 2025 AUSA Annual Meeting, showcasing how AI, interoperability, and alliance-based innovation are shaping the future of collective defense.