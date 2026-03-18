Allied Universal Secures Patent for K9-Comply Platform Supporting TSA Air Cargo Screening

Allied Universal has been awarded a U.S. patent for methods used in its K9-Comply platform, a proprietary compliance and documentation solution developed by its Enhanced Protection Services business unit. The platform is designed to meet and exceed Transportation Security Administration 3PK9 program requirements for air cargo canine screening.

K9-Comply uses a mobile workflow to document canine inspections and link them with key inspection data, including shipment identifiers and screening events. This process generates an audit-ready evidence package intended to support regulatory compliance.

Glen Kucera, president of Allied Universal Enhanced Protection Services, said the patent marks progress in managing regulated security operations in critical environments. He added that integrating required processes into a single platform has helped support clients through more than 500 TSA audits, demonstrating its effectiveness in maintaining compliance and reducing risk of adverse actions.

The company said its compliance team worked with industry stakeholders to keep K9-Comply aligned with evolving TSA regulations related to canine air cargo screening. Since its launch in 2020, the platform has been deployed across more than 160 locations nationwide and is managed by Allied Universal canine handlers and operations personnel. The solution is designed to reduce administrative burdens while improving operational efficiency and supporting cargo transfer processes tied to TSA compliance.

Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, said the patent reflects the company’s focus on innovation in the air cargo screening sector. He noted that the company continues developing solutions to help clients meet high security standards in an increasingly complex environment.

K9-Comply provides a cloud-based system that centralizes and distributes documentation required under the Certified Cargo Screening Program-K9 process. It supports cargo screening tracking, document creation and transfer to help ensure full compliance.

The new patent expands Allied Universal’s portfolio in explosives detection technology. The company previously introduced SmartTech, a platform launched in the early 2000s that connects on-site screening with real-time analysis from an Emergency Operations Center. In 2018, the company received a patent for Alarm Resolution capabilities, combining SmartTech with explosive detection canine screening to confirm potential threats.

The newly issued patent is U.S. Patent No. 12,531,967, titled “Canine Inspection Recording.”