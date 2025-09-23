Garrett Paragon Walk-Through Metal Detector Earns ECAC 2.1 Certification

Garrett Metal Detectors announced that its Paragon walk-through metal detector has officially achieved European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 2.1 certification with SMD performance requirements.

The recognition follows rigorous laboratory testing and formal endorsement by the ECAC CEP Management Group, considered the highest bar for aviation security technology in Europe.

The certification grants automatic eligibility for EU approval, along with the CEP confirmation stamp that identifies products as meeting ECAC/EU performance standards. Certified products are listed on the European Commission’s KSDA website, which also opens the door for use in non-aviation tenders and RFQs that specify ECAC compliance.

"ECAC certification is a critical confirmation of Paragon's premium capabilities and suitability for high-security applications in the global marketplace," said Leonid Zelenkevich, Garrett Director of International Security Sales. "End users can look forward to a long future of product development within this advanced platform, with groundbreaking software updates, powerful new accessories, and other enhancements designed especially to serve the needs of the aviation industry."

The Garrett Paragon is manufactured at the company's facility in Garland, Texas. All units running software version 2.00.1 or later include the certified ECAC screening program.