Evolv Technologies Partners with Plexus to Scale Manufacturing and Global Supply

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced a strategic contract manufacturing partnership with Plexus Corp. to support growing demand for its products and strengthen its global supply chain.

The partnership combines Evolv’s product expertise with Plexus’ design, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities, enabling production and distribution at scale while improving operational efficiency and resilience.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Plexus whose demonstrated commitment to supply chain excellence, production capacity, and product quality will be critical as we scale and enter our next phase of growth,” said John Kedzierski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolv Technology. “This is an important partnership that strengthens our ability to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced security screening solutions.”

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Expanded manufacturing capacity to support Evolv’s next phase of growth

Scalable global platform leveraging Plexus’ international production network

Long-term cost savings through manufacturing scale and procurement efficiencies

Access to new market opportunities via Plexus’ sustaining services solutions

Enhanced resiliency with geographic coverage, redundancy, and 24/7 global support

With 26 facilities and a workforce of over 20,000, Plexus brings the expertise and scale to support Evolv’s advanced security screening solutions in schools, healthcare facilities, arenas, office buildings, industrial workplaces, houses of worship, and tourist attractions. Evolv expects to maintain sufficient inventory and production capacity to meet growth targets while ensuring uninterrupted service as the partnership is implemented.

“We are proud to partner with Evolv Technology. Supporting the production of its advanced security solutions to help protect the communities where people gather every day embodies our vision to help create products that build a better world,” said Jim Stokes, Plexus Market Sector Vice President, Aerospace/Defense. “We are committed to supporting Evolv Technology’s next phase of growth through our global design, supply chain, manufacturing and sustaining services solutions, enabling their mission to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play.”

The agreement positions Evolv to accelerate deployment of its security solutions worldwide while optimizing supply chain efficiency and operational reliability.