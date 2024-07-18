Evolv Technology secures the 360 CHICAGO experience

Evolv Technology today announced its partnership with 360 CHICAGO, the observation deck and immersive experience on the 94th floor of 875 N Michigan Avenue, formerly the John Hancock Center in Chicago, Illinois.

360 CHICAGO uses an Evolv Express system to screen guests before they take the elevator up to the experience, which includes the TILT thrill ride and CloudBar, a cocktail lounge with panoramic views of the city. The system was installed in August 2023 after venue officials saw Evolv screening fans attending a local sporting event. 360 CHICAGO used to conduct manual bag checks at entry. When it recently underwent renovations, it included Evolv in a number of upgrades.

“The guest experience is our top priority,” said Jennifer Hesser, 360 CHICAGO’s assistant general manager. “We brought Evolv on board as our security screening partner because we want the best of everything for our guests. Evolv has helped us improve our guests’ experiences and create a new level of comfort for everyone, because if you are in our space, you have been properly screened.”

Evolv Express uses sensor technology combined with AI to tell the difference between certain threats and many kinds of metal objects people carry in their pockets. After guests purchase their tickets for 360 CHICAGO, they pass through the Evolv system, helping allow them to quickly proceed to the elevator.

“One of the wonderful things about 360 CHICAGO, beyond the unprecedented views of the city that it offers, is that it’s a respite from the busy streets below,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “We’re honored to be an integral part of that experience – adding a layer of safety and security to an incredible attraction that, quite literally, takes guests to new heights.”

360 CHICAGO joins a wide variety of venues using Evolv Technology for weapons detection. Evolv’s partners include leading theme parks, performing arts centers, casinos, places of worship, schools, hospitals, and sports facilities.