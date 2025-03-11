Evolv Technology deployed ballpark-wide at T-Mobile Park for Seattle Mariners 2025 Opening Day

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. today announced that its Evolv Express weapons detection systems will be deployed at entrances at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners, for the team’s 2025 Opening Day.

The ballpark-wide deployment represents an expansion of the relationship between Evolv and the Mariners, which began with a partial Express deployment in September 2024. Evolv has been designated as the “Preferred Fan Security Screening Provider of the Seattle Mariners” as part of the new expansion.

T-Mobile Park, located near downtown Seattle, has a seating capacity of 47,368 and is among the largest ballparks in the Major Leagues. Since its opening in 1999, in addition to Mariners games, it has hosted a diverse slate of other events, including the NHL Winter Classic and WrestleMania XIX.

The Mariners are Evolv’s twelfth customer in professional baseball, joining the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and others on Evolv’s roster. The Mariners, who are Evolv’s first pro sports customers in Washington State, also join the Moda Center in Portland, OR, and 20 schools, hospitals, and other facilities in the Pacific Northwest in the Evolv customer ranks.

“We’re very pleased to expand our relationship with Evolv,” said Trevor Gooby, Mariners Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our initial deployment last season demonstrated how Express can improve the fan experience by speeding up the entry process without compromising on security. As we continue our efforts to make T-Mobile Park the most fan-friendly venue in sports, implementing this technology ballpark-wide was a natural fit.”

“We’re again gratified and humbled to be entrusted with such an important role in the gameday experiences for Mariners fans,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “With a full dozen pro baseball teams now on our growing sports and entertainment customer list, we’re excited for the season that lies ahead. We wish all the best to the Mariners and our other Big League baseball customers.”

The Seattle Mariners will start their 2025 season on March 27 when they host the Athletics at T-Mobile Park for a 7:10 pm PT first pitch.

Fans can still secure seats for Opening Day and all other Mariners home games at Mariners.com/Tickets.