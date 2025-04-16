Evolv announces Cosm partnership, brings Express to locations in Los Angeles & Dallas

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., today announced that it recently entered a partnership with Cosm, an immersive entertainment company pioneering new ways to experience sports and entertainment content. The partnership brings Evolv’s advanced Express systems to Cosm’s first two locations, in the Los Angeles and Dallas metro areas. Express will be used to help deliver the secure, fast, and convenient entry screening process at the Cosm sites for major events that patrons would expect at a professional sports stadium or arena.

The partnership kicked off in December 2024.

“Cosm is introducing fans to what we call ‘Shared Reality,’ transporting fans to the best seats in the house for marquee events across sports, art & entertainment with an immersive experience,” said Corey Breton, Head of Venues at Cosm. “We knew that our technologically advanced venues needed entry screening to match, making Evolv the clear choice.”

“It’s especially gratifying to partner with Cosm,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports. “We at Evolv pride ourselves on our technological innovations, but it is reaffirmed when another clear technology leader validates that belief by selecting Evolv Express for a critical part of their operations. In sports there’s a saying that ‘game recognizes game,’ and we believe this partnership is proof of that.”

The deployments in metro-Los Angeles and Dallas broaden Evolv’s growing sports and entertainment presence in both markets. In greater Los Angeles, Express is also deployed at SoFi Stadium, Crypto.com Arena, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Honda Center in Orange County. Similarly, in the DFW Metroplex, several sports and entertainment facilities join Evolv’s growing customer roster.