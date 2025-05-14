Liberty Defense appoints The Hon. David Kris to its new Strategic Advisory Board

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. announced that The Honorable David S. Kris, former Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc., and Founder of Culper Partners, LLC, has joined its new Strategic Advisory Board, which will have up to nine members. This new Board will help focus and guide Liberty Defense in its journey to scale its technology, both in the United States and globally.

David Kris was appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the US Senate to lead the National Security Division of the US Department of Justice, overseeing all federal espionage, terrorism, and other national security investigations and prosecutions. Previously, he served as a senior advisor to both Republican and Democratic Attorneys General and Deputy Attorneys General and received multiple medals and other awards for his service. Mr. Kris has also advised the US Intelligence Community on several different advisory boards.

He is a co-founder of Culper Partners LLC, a firm specializing in the intersection of public policy, security, geopolitics, and law, and previously was General Counsel to Intellectual Ventures, a privately held investment company with more than US$6 billion under management. He also served as the Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc. Currently, Mr. Kris teaches law to U.S. Intelligence Community lawyers and is a University Affiliate at Georgetown University.

About his new role on Liberty’s Strategic Advisory Board, Mr. Kris said, “In today’s world, real security requires active partnership between the government and the private sector. Liberty’s technology makes a substantial contribution to public safety where it matters most, while also improving efficiency and preserving privacy. I am very excited to be part of the company.”

“David Kris is a lawyer’s lawyer and literally wrote the book on national security law,” said Bryan Cunningham, President of Liberty Defense. “David’s government service and extensive private sector experience, both at the most senior levels, will be invaluable to Liberty Defense’s new Strategic Advisory Board. I am thrilled that David will apply his keen intellect and out-of-the-box thinking to help us make travel and attendance at gatherings of all kinds safer, more secure, and more convenient, both in the United States and around the world.”