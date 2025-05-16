Xtract One announces Master Supply Agreement with global entertainment organization

Xtract One Technologies announced that it has entered into a Master Supply Agreement with a new customer, a global media and entertainment organization. Through this agreement, Xtract One’s SmartGateway has been selected for initial deployment at a venue in Asia, with the potential of ongoing expansion. The first installation is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025; additional terms were not disclosed.

“We’re energized to be working with yet another major player in the global entertainment industry, furthering the case for creating safer entertainment spaces for everyone around the world,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “The testing executed was some of the most rigorous that we have been subjected to, with a very detailed set of prohibited items tested, along with detailed analysis of the metrics for the guest ingress experience.”

Xtract One’s SmartGateway uses AI-powered sensors to unobtrusively scan individuals. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway portfolio was recently awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT).