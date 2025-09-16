Gillette Stadium Expands Use of Evolv Express Screening Systems

Evolv Technologies has renewed and expanded its agreement with Gillette Stadium, extending a partnership first launched in 2021.

The venue, home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, will now use the Evolv Express system at more entry points. Every fan coming through for games, concerts, or other events will be screened with the AI-based weapons detection units.

"We’re very pleased to expand and extend our relationship with Evolv," noted Bill Christiansen, Vice President of TeamOps LLC and the lead security executive for Gillette Stadium. "We look forward to working with Evolv to keep innovating for the benefit of all guests at Gillette Stadium."

Evolv Express systems use AI-driven detection to identify potential threats while allowing attendees to pass through at a normal pace, a design intended to reduce congestion at entry gates. Stadium officials report that more than seven million visitors have been screened by the units since their installation.

As part of the renewal, Evolv continues as the official screening provider for the Patriots, the Revolution, and Gillette Stadium. The company, headquartered in the Boston area, also has deployments at TD Garden, Boston College, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, and other local venues. Nationally, its technology is used by 13 NFL teams and 12 MLS clubs.

"Every subscription renewal is gratifying to us here at Evolv, but Gillette Stadium is especially so," said Evolv's VP of Sports & Entertainment John Baier. "The Boston area is our corporate home, and the Patriots, Revolution, and Gillette Stadium are among our earliest sports and entertainment customers. An extended and expanded relationship tells us that we’re delivering on our commitments and earning our customers’ trust every day."