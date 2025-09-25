Securitas and Rohde & Schwarz Partner on AI Screening for Data Center Security

Securitas has entered into a long-term partnership with Rohde & Schwarz to bring AI-based millimeter wave screening technology into data center environments. The collaboration is aimed at addressing insider threats, sabotage, and other physical risks tied to the expansion of always-on digital infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Securitas will integrate Rohde & Schwarz's Quick Personnel Security Scanners (QPS) into its multi-layered data center security program. The QPS uses millimeter wave technology and AI algorithms to detect anomalies in real time, providing a non-contact and more accurate screening process. The scanners are already deployed in government and high-security sectors.

"This is a perfect demonstration of how technology augments, rather than replaces, human expertise," says Milton Plet, SVP and Head of Global Clients Data Center Group at Securitas. "Our officers are still at the core of the solution, only better supported by real-time information to make even better decisions in order to protect our clients' assets."

The technology will boost the capabilities of on-site security officers by streamlining manual screening, allowing faster throughput, and supporting staffing models that rely on both on-site and remote monitoring.

"The strategic partnership with Securitas enables us to introduce our security scanners, formerly exclusive to governments, now also to data centers, where adaptability, consistency, and precision are key," says Andreas Haegele, VP Microwave Imaging at Rohde & Schwarz.

The integration offers advantages beyond threat detection, including alarm rate monitoring, compliance support, and improved flow management at entry points. The solution will be offered as part of Securitas' broader portfolio of data center protective services worldwide.