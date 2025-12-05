RaySecur Gains IQT Investment Amid Growing Demand for T-ray Detection

RaySecur announced new investment from IQT as the company reports rising demand and market momentum for its 4D Terahertz imaging technologies. IQT is the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies.

The investment follows a milestone year highlighted by the introduction of the MS400, which RaySecur describes as the first commercial 400 GHz T-ray security imaging system. Built on the company’s proprietary technology platform, the MS400 delivers live-video security screening in desktop and mobile battery-powered models and is designed to detect low-density threats such as powders, liquids and laced materials. According to the announcement, the system is 10X smaller and 300X more sensitive than X-ray and does not produce ionizing radiation.

RaySecur reports increased interest in T-ray screening as organizations address concealed threats and smuggled contraband that evade conventional detection methods. The company states that T-ray imaging can identify smaller and harder-to-detect items while supporting operator safety and privacy.

Adoption of the company’s MailSecur and EODSecur platforms has expanded with recent deployments at public safety agencies in New York, Georgia and Connecticut, joining more than 25 state and federal agencies already using MailSecur. Corporate growth includes new deployments across automotive manufacturing, banking and finance, retail, sports and entertainment, and executive protection.

RaySecur describes the IQT investment as aligned with its product expansion strategy and the broader need for real-time, non-ionizing T-ray detection across government, public safety and commercial markets. The funding is intended to accelerate innovation and support dual-use applications of the technology.

In the announcement, RaySecur CEO Alex Sappok says the investment arrives at a pivotal stage for the company and will advance the development of new product lines. Jon Chait, managing partner at IQT, states that RaySecur’s technology offers real-time, non-ionizing screening capabilities and aligns with IQT’s mission to support impactful commercial technologies for the U.S. national security community.