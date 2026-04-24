Xtract One SmartGateway Selected by Health PEI to Enhance Healthcare Facility Security Across Prince Edward Island

Xtract One Technologies has announced that its SmartGateway system has been selected by Health PEI to enhance safety across healthcare facilities throughout Prince Edward Island.

Health PEI, the agency responsible for delivering publicly funded health services in the province, will deploy the technology in a phased rollout to support its ongoing commitment to patient, staff and visitor safety across hospitals, healthcare centers, long-term nursing facilities and community-based health programs. The initiative is intended to help the organization maintain safe and high-quality care delivery in today’s modern threat environment.

The adoption of SmartGateway reflects a broader trend among provincial health systems toward proactive, technology-enabled security solutions designed to improve safety while minimizing disruption to care delivery and the patient experience. With this deployment, Xtract One Technologies expands its presence into a fourth Canadian province as additional health authorities continue to evaluate similar implementations.

“Healthcare environments require security solutions that protect people without disrupting care or creating unnecessary stress for patients, medical professionals, visitors, or staff. SmartGateway provides the balance of protection and efficiency needed to streamline operations so organizations like Health PEI can focus on essential care,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One Technologies. “Welcoming Health PEI to our growing base of public healthcare customers in Canada affirms the value of our solutions in the healthcare sector. We’re proud to work with Health PEI as the organization advances a safety-first approach that strengthens care delivery across the province.”

SmartGateway uses AI-powered sensors to provide high-throughput security screening designed to discreetly detect weapons and prohibited items as individuals enter a facility. The system enables continuous movement through screening without requiring individuals to stop, remove personal belongings or undergo secondary screening. Unlike traditional metal detectors, SmartGateway is designed to support steady ingress flow, helping facilities maintain efficiency during peak periods while preserving a welcoming environment in public-facing healthcare settings.