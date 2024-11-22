Evolv Technology brings Express to the Target Center

Evolv Technology today announced that its Evolv Express system has been recently deployed at Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx professional basketball teams. Evolv is the Preferred Patron Screening Provider of Target Center, a multi-use arena in downtown Minneapolis. Upon deployment, the Express system was immediately put to the test as it was used to screen record-setting crowds during the WNBA Finals. The nine Express systems will be used for all Timberwolves and Lynx home games and other concerts, shows, and family and private events at the arena.

“We’re very excited to introduce Evolv Express to our guests who enter the Target Center,” said David Feeley, General Manager Target Center, ASM Global. “With our old system, guests had to divest everything into the security screening tray; now with Evolv, they don’t, and it helps to increase the speed our guests enter the building while still enabling us to prioritize safety.”

“Evolv is proud of its official partnership with Target Center,” said John Baier, Evolv Vice President of Sports. “It’s gratifying to know that Express helps deliver a world-class fan experience for NBA and WNBA fans and all the others that enjoy events at Target Center.”

Target Center is managed and operated by ASM Global, the world’s preeminent premium live events company with a portfolio of hundreds of venues under management globally. Evolv is the Preferred Patron Screening Technology Partner of ASM Global North America and has Express deployments in select ASM Global stadiums, arenas, and convention centers. Evolv Express is deployed at stadiums and arenas for over 40 professional sports teams across all major leagues and is a trusted security partner to over 850 customers worldwide.