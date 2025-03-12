ISS welcomes Phil Jensen as new Director of Sales for Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems

ISS (Intelligent Security Systems), a provider of video intelligence and data awareness solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Phil Jensen as its new Director of Sales for Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS).

Jensen brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ISS, particularly in government sales, technical security solutions, and growth-focused strategies. Prior to joining ISS, he held the position of Director of Government Business Development and Sales at Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, where he drove market expansion and fostered strategic partnerships in the government sector. Throughout his career, Jensen has held leadership roles at multiple organizations, including Advanced Detection Technology, SureID, Securewest International, and Lyon Workspace Products.

A 21-year U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Jensen is a proven leader with extensive training in strategic operations. Alongside his military background, Phil holds a Master of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management. His experience in delivering customer-focused solutions complements the ISS mission to revolutionize the market for AI-driven surveillance.

"Joining ISS was an easy decision for me. The company’s commitment to innovation and delivering advanced security solutions will help us redefine the UVSS space across North America," said Jensen.

"Phil’s expertise in key vertical markets, combined with his ability to foster customer success through innovative solutions, makes him an invaluable addition to the ISS team," said Matt Powell, Managing Director for North America at ISS. "His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems portfolio and driving our mission to provide cutting-edge security offerings."

A resident of Chesapeake, VA, and the father of two daughters, Jensen now joins ISS’ dedicated mission to provide impactful, AI-powered solutions for complex security challenges. His experience in establishing long-term government and industry partnerships will be critical in expanding the adoption of ISS' UVSS technology throughout the security industry.