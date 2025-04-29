SecurOS UVSS now available on GSA Advantage

ISS (Intelligent Security Systems) announced that its SecurOS UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance System) is now listed on GSA Advantage, an online purchasing platform for U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contracts.

The inclusion of UVSS in the GSA Schedule offers several key advantages, including enhanced accessibility for federal buyers and a streamlined purchasing process.

“The listing of the UVSS on GSA Advantage simplifies access to our video intelligence offerings for government agencies, reinforcing our commitment to national security and operational excellence,” said Matt Powell, Managing Director for North America, ISS. “This achievement reflects ISS’ unwavering dedication to delivering advanced security solutions while meeting the highest standards of compliance.”

Phil Jensen, Director of Sales for Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems, ISS, added, “Achieving GSA Schedule status is a major milestone. It underscores the trust ISS has earned within the government sector and further validates the UVSS as a critical tool for vehicle threat detection and public safety.”