SimpliSafe achieves Alarm Validation Scoring Standard (AVS-01) Certification

SimpliSafe today announced its Richmond, Virginia Monitoring Center is now UL-listed for the Alarm Validation Scoring Standard (AVS-01).

The AVS-01 Standard is the result of a collaboration between The Monitoring Association (TMA), UL Solutions, public safety professionals, and other key stakeholders within the alarm monitoring industry aimed at creating a unified and standardized approach to alarm notifications that will better inform first responders of emergencies at hand and, in turn, improve emergency response outcomes.

The Standard, which applies to the handling of burglary alarms, introduces a scoring system ranging from 0 to 4, with 0 representing “no call for service” and 4 representing “threat to life.” By classifying alarms according to this standardized scale, monitoring centers can provide 911 dispatch with consistent, actionable information designed to enable faster and more accurate emergency response.

“False and low-information home alarm signals have led to unnecessary noise within emergency response systems, exacerbating overwhelmed first responder resources and potentially leaving homeowners vulnerable during times of need,” explains Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer of SimpliSafe. “SimpliSafe has worked diligently over the years to reduce false alarms through innovations like video verification and Intruder Intervention, which enables our trained agents to visually verify threats in customers’ homes when communicating with authorities. The AVS-01 Standard complements these innovations by elevating the urgency of confirmed alarms, providing first responders with clear prioritization and greater situational awareness.”

"It's been a privilege to work alongside fellow security industry leaders as SimpliSafe has risen to the challenge of being an early adopter for the AVS-01 Standard. Sharing our knowledge and experience to underscore the importance of alarm verification to support our first responders has been an exciting opportunity," continues Christy Sehl, Head of Monitoring Operations at SimpliSafe. "As we engaged with The Monitoring Association, it became clear that verified alarms are a critical aspect of AVS-01. We are proud to know that SimpliSafe is already ahead of the curve in that regard and that our video verification technology is positioned to improve the broader safety ecosystem."

To learn more about AVS-01, please visit https://tma.us/standards/tma-avs-01-alarm-validation-standard.