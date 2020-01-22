Resideo appoints Sach Sankpal as President of Products & Solutions Business

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced that Sach Sankpal has been named president of Resideo's Products & Solutions business, effective Jan. 7, 2020.

Sankpal is a proven leader with a successful track record of driving growth, operational excellence and strategic transformation at global industrial and technology companies. He brings more than 25 years of experience across strategy, marketing, finance, operations and sales. Sankpal most recently served as senior vice president for Emerging Industries at Trimble, Inc., a $3 billion in revenue company specializing in hardware and software for global industrial companies. During his tenure, Sankpal drove company-wide strategies for product innovation, pricing, product management, sales innovation and deployment as well as a new management operating system to support the company's multiple business lines.

Prior to Trimble, Sankpal served in various leadership, strategy and operations roles at Avaya, Inc. and Navigant Consulting. He also served as president of Honeywell Global Safety Products, a $2 billion in revenue business, where he led a recovery in the segment by driving operational excellence in delivery and productivity, transforming the company's research and development program and enhancing its product roadmap.

"We are delighted to welcome Sach to Resideo," said Andy Teich, the company's lead independent director and chair of its Strategic and Operational Committee. "Given his deep leadership experience and operational expertise, Sach is ideally positioned to lead the Products & Solutions business as we transform Resideo into a more profitable, efficient company. He will play a critical role executing the recommendations of our ongoing operational and financial review as we work to drive long-term success and enhance shareholder value."

Niccolo de Masi, who previously served as Resideo's Products & Solutions president, chief innovation officer and board member, will remain as chief innovation officer but will resign his role as board member.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.