Resideo appoints Sach Sankpal as President of Products & Solutions Business

Sankpal most recently served as SVP for Emerging Industries at software company Trimble Inc

Resideo
Jan 22nd, 2020
Resdieo

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced that Sach Sankpal has been named president of Resideo's Products & Solutions business, effective Jan. 7, 2020. 

Sankpal is a proven leader with a successful track record of driving growth, operational excellence and strategic transformation at global industrial and technology companies. He brings more than 25 years of experience across strategy, marketing, finance, operations and sales. Sankpal most recently served as senior vice president for Emerging Industries at Trimble, Inc., a $3 billion in revenue company specializing in hardware and software for global industrial companies. During his tenure, Sankpal drove company-wide strategies for product innovation, pricing, product management, sales innovation and deployment as well as a new management operating system to support the company's multiple business lines. 

Prior to Trimble, Sankpal served in various leadership, strategy and operations roles at Avaya, Inc. and Navigant Consulting. He also served as president of Honeywell Global Safety Products, a $2 billion in revenue business, where he led a recovery in the segment by driving operational excellence in delivery and productivity, transforming the company's research and development program and enhancing its product roadmap. 

"We are delighted to welcome Sach to Resideo," said Andy Teich, the company's lead independent director and chair of its Strategic and Operational Committee. "Given his deep leadership experience and operational expertise, Sach is ideally positioned to lead the Products & Solutions business as we transform Resideo into a more profitable, efficient company. He will play a critical role executing the recommendations of our ongoing operational and financial review as we work to drive long-term success and enhance shareholder value." 

Niccolo de Masi, who previously served as Resideo's Products & Solutions president, chief innovation officer and board member, will remain as chief innovation officer but will resign his role as board member. 

About Resideo 

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

More in Residential Technologies
Vayyar Home Emergency Response
Vayyar HOME Fall Detection System
Technology requires no wearables or buttons, using sensors for detecting falls and identifying intruders and in case of an emergency, calling for help
Jan 21st, 2020
Vayyar Imaging
Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries.
Jan 21st, 2020
Hugolog1
Hugolog Smart Locks
Solutions introduced at CES 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Hugolog
Hugolog is a developer of smart locks.
Jan 21st, 2020
More than five million U.S. consumers are expected to own personal emergency response system (PERS) devices by 2024, generating $1.1 billion in revenues from the sale of both traditional and mobile PERS solutions in the same year, according to a new report from Parks Associates.
Report: Traditional, mobile PERS revenues to top $1B by 2024
More than 5M U.S. consumers expected to own PERS devices by the same year
Jan 21st, 2020
The revolutionary QuickFit space-saving design features a rounded housing and 20 percent smaller depth.
Z-Wave Smart Controls from Jasco Products
GE-Branded line of smart light switches and dimmers is equipped with QuickFit™ and SimpleWire™ technology
Jan 21st, 2020
Jasco Products
Jasco provides one of the most comprehensive product offerings in home automation, lighting, security, home entertainment, power and mobility products.
Jan 21st, 2020
Array Revive Iu 3 K
Array Revive Connected Deadbolt from Hampton Products
Designed for apartments
Jan 21st, 2020
Wireless Outlet White
Legrand’s Netatmo Smart Lighting Controls
Smart switches and outlets designed to deliver instantaneous monitoring of power consumption, remote surveillance and control over various functions
Jan 16th, 2020
Oval Smart Home Sensor
OVAL Smart Home Sensor and Hub
As microphone and camera hacking issues plague the smart home industry, a better solution emerges
Jan 16th, 2020
Abode Smart Camera
abode's Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera
Camera features modular design, flexible installation options and advanced computer vision capabilities
Jan 16th, 2020
Look back at three of 2019&rsquo;s biggest developments in the security industry, with analysis on how they will impact the industry in the months and years to come.
2019 Trends to Shape 2020 Security Business Outlook
Security Business Jan. 2020 Cover Story: Analysts identify the top three trends of the past year, along with their potential impact in the months and years to come
Jan 15th, 2020
Spectrum announced in December that it is exiting the home security industry.
Spectrum’s exit a sign of the times?
The extreme competition and market pressures of residential security claim an MSO victim
Jan 14th, 2020
Mortise 06 Bluetooth
igloohome's Smart Mortise 2+ Smart Lock
All-in-one solution boasts myriad entry modes including fingerprint IDs, PIN codes, Bluetooth keys and RFID credentials
Jan 14th, 2020