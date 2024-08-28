Resideo Technologies releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Resideo Technologies Inc. today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing its ESG progress, new climate commitments, and continued execution of its ESG strategy.
"After five years as a stand-alone company, we are learning more every day about what is necessary to succeed with our customers and in our key markets," said Jay Geldmacher, President and CEO, Resideo Technologies. "At Resideo, we know sustainability is a process and 'It Starts with Us.' Each of our employees has a role to play in making our communities and our planet more resilient and sustainable. We must each take actions to make our business stronger and more sustainable."
Resideo's progress is underlined by its recent 10-point increase in its EcoVadis score. The company's current Silver Medal placing, awarded for the second time, puts it in the top 8% of its peer category across 21 sustainability criteria including environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
Key highlights from Resideo's 2023 ESG report include:
- Setting Climate Targets and Investing in Solutions: For Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Resideo is establishing a reduction target of 50% by 2035. In addition, for its EMEA facilities, the company invested nearly $5M in capital expenditures related to ESG, including CO2e reduction projects, reductions in electrical energy costs, improvements in grid dependency and the addition of smart energy meters in multiple facilities.
- Emphasizing Sustainability-Aligned Innovation: Resideo's product development teams, driven by the company's Green Horizons framework, continue to showcase the role its products play in helping customers save energy, avoid water and fire disasters, and feel safer in their homes.
- Prioritizing the Wellbeing and Growth of People: In 2023, Resideo continued to provide global training and mentorship opportunities including the Resideo Leadership Program and diversity, equity and inclusion-related training and engagement through its Employee Resource Groups.
- Continuing a Commitment to Positive Community Impact: ADI Global Distribution continued its partnership with Mission 500, a non-profit organization focused on supporting children and families living in poverty across the U.S. Resideo is proud to continue to partner with additional organizations, including Habitat for Humanity International and the Building Talent Foundation to support key areas of safety and security, housing and training.
Resideo's 2023 report is another meaningful step in its ESG journey and commitment to speaking transparently about its goals for environmental sustainability. More information about Resideo's sustainability journey can be found at Resideo.com/sustainability, where the full ESG report is available for download.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9105153-resideo-technologies-2023-environmental-social-governance-esg-report/