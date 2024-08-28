Resideo Technologies releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Resideo Technologies Inc. today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing its ESG progress, new climate commitments, and continued execution of its ESG strategy.

"After five years as a stand-alone company, we are learning more every day about what is necessary to succeed with our customers and in our key markets," said Jay Geldmacher, President and CEO, Resideo Technologies. "At Resideo, we know sustainability is a process and 'It Starts with Us.' Each of our employees has a role to play in making our communities and our planet more resilient and sustainable. We must each take actions to make our business stronger and more sustainable."