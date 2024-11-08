Resideo announces CEO succession plan and new Chairman of the Board

Resideo today also announced that, effective today, Board member and current Vice Chair, Andrew C. Teich, has been named as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Roger B. Fradin, who has stepped down from the Board after having served as Chairman of the Board since 2018. Given his long history with the company, Mr. Fradin will continue to advise Resideo in a consulting capacity, leveraging his extensive and relevant industry and operational experience.

"Andy is a strong leader who has been an incredibly valuable voice on the Board since the company's launch in 2018," said Mr. Fradin. "Drawing on his significant experience, Andy is the ideal person to assume the Chair role and continue to work closely with other members of the Board in connection with our CEO succession process that was announced today."

"Resideo has benefited greatly from Roger's deep expertise, guidance, and commitment to the company and its stakeholders," said Mr. Teich. "His leadership has played a key role in the company's transformation process and has set the company up for success in the future. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Roger for his tremendous efforts and look forward to continuing to work with him in his consulting capacity."

Mr. Teich previously served as Resideo's Lead Independent Director from 2019 through June 2023 and currently serves as the Chair of the Innovation and Technology Committee and as a member of the Nominating and Governance and Compensation and Human Capital Management Committees.

Prior to joining Resideo's Board, Mr. Teich served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of FLIR Systems from 2013 to 2017. Mr. Teich has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sensata Technologies, a publicly traded global industrial technology company, since July 2019.