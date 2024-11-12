Accessia: Half of building operators admit that ex-tenants still have access to their premises

Commercial property operators are facing a widespread security risk, according to a new report, with half admitting that there are people who still have means of entry to their buildings that shouldn’t.

It’s therefore no wonder that security issues are the number one concern for 18% of building operators, according to the report Adapt to Survive: the Coworking Revolution from workplace access, experience, and analytics platform, Accessia.

The challenge of unauthorized individuals having access to buildings has only been exacerbated with the rise of the flex model, where a greater number of smaller tenants and individual members have access to a building. Almost a third (30%) of operators agree that security has become more complex as it’s hard to keep track of who has access to the building with so many tenants using the space.

The flex space and coworking office model is rapidly gaining traction within the US's commercial property sector, with 40% of building operators identifying this transition as a key opportunity for commercialization. As more operators embrace the shift toward flexible workspaces, security will need to be a priority.

Safety is also a concern when it comes to attracting tenants in a competitive flex environment, according to the report. Property owners believe that security is a primary concern for almost a quarter (24%) of tenants who increasingly require assurance that a flex space can deliver a secure base for their business before signing any lease agreement.

Yet, despite these security concerns, the majority of operators are using outdated measures, including keys, swipe cards, and key fobs. Furthermore, one in five operators say they still rely solely on staffed reception desks, which can easily be bypassed.

Mark Loney, CEO of Accessia, comments, "Outdated security measures present major risks and impact the frictionless experience tenants expect from modern workspaces and that operators rely on to attract tenants.

"What’s more, it is vital that operators know who is in the building at all times, not least in the instances of a fire or other emergencies requiring building evacuation, but also for the general safety of staff and tenants. So, it is in building operators’ commercial interest to prioritize safety and have a secure, innovative access control system in place.”