Latch announces DOOR Bug, an AI-powered intelligent sensor, at ISC East 2024

Latch, Inc., soon to be DOOR, today announced at ISC East 2024 the new DOOR Bug, a $39 AI-powered event and leak detector that monitors for running toilets, sink leaks, and other common household problems—alerting property managers about potential issues before they become expensive emergencies. In the U.S., the average cost of water damage restoration ranges from $1,300 to $5,600, making early detection with affordable IoT solutions a priority for property managers and building owners.

“We are on a mission to deliver affordable innovations that enhance residential living,” said Jamie Siminoff, Doorman. “This product was inspired by a toilet running in a unit that our DOOR Property Management division oversees, which had a meaningful financial impact on the building owners. The current monitoring solutions on the market were price prohibitive, so we created our own affordable and easy-to-install solution to tackle this very acute problem and, in the future, to monitor other areas around multi-family buildings.”

DOOR Bug alerts property managers to running toilets and plumbing leaks. In the future, through software updates, the DOOR Bug hardware should be able to watch over other property systems, 24/7. With DOOR Bug’s AI, the device can be customized in the future to monitor for everything from noise disturbances to early failure warnings in the building's physical plant.

DOOR Bug works with Latch’s other smart sensors, including the Latch Leak Detector ($14.99), Latch Lasso ($17.49), Latch Temperature and Humidity Sensor ($24.99), and Latch Connected Thermostat ($99.99), providing affordable options for building owners and operators to monitor their properties. DOOR Bug is expected to be available in 2025 for $39.

The company is showcasing DOOR Bug and its entire IoT product line at Latch’s ISC East booth (#1129) this week in New York. To learn more, stop by the booth or contact Latch’s sales team at [email protected].