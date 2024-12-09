Sauron emerges from stealth to deliver its perceptual home security platform

Sauron's technology components include:

3D Perception and Intuitive User Interface : In contrast with a matrix of video screens, Sauron reimagines the experience of interacting with a security system, offering a real-time 3D view of the home. To achieve this, the platform uses multi-modal sensor fusion, combining high-resolution camera images with LiDAR, radar, thermal, and other sensors for all-weather performance.

Active Threat Deterrence: Sauron's suite of deterrence features, from talk-down speakers to actuated spotlights, intercepts criminals, making them aware that they are being monitored and should leave.

Elite Human Monitoring: To complement the technology, Sauron leverages its Intelligent Response and Intrusion Suppression (IRIS) Command Center, staffed 24/7 by deeply trained agents with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement, military service, executive protection, and other critical security fields. The team builds relationships with local police departments to ensure a rapid police response to verified security incidents.

Zero False Positives: The user will always be alerted to anything important without distraction by irrelevant information or spurious notifications.

Effortless Elegance and Seamless Integration: Sauron provides a bespoke white-glove service, ensuring that each client's security platform is installed with precision and care, swiftly and without disrupting the comfort or aesthetics of their home.

"Our autonomous platform will completely reinvent home security with its ability to continuously scan the perimeter of your home, reliably identify and deter threats, and remain unobtrusive yet uniquely powerful," said Jack Abraham, co-founder of Sauron. "Our ultimate goal is to provide homes with a major security upgrade, seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with a human touch to enhance safety and deliver peace of mind."

"Perception and autonomous technology have advanced significantly in other sectors, such as autonomous driving and robotics. We've brought the precision of that technology to residential security, starting with the perimeter, where homes are most vulnerable," said Vasu Raman, co-founder and Head of Engineering at Sauron. "We've redefined home security by integrating new technologies in a way that makes the home safer and easier to manage for homeowners. From our approach to sensor selection and coverage to the immersive 3D user interface, it's all new and unlike anything the consumer has ever seen. There's nothing like Sauron on the market."

Sauron is available for install starting Q1 2025. Visit www.sauron.systems to reserve your platform today.