Nice North America promotes Josh Jones to Chief Information Officer

Nice North America, a provider of innovative home automation and building solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Josh Jones to Chief Information Officer (CIO). This new role reflects Josh’s exceptional contributions to the company and his commitment to driving technological innovation and operational excellence.

As CIO, Josh will lead the information technology and systems strategy for Nice North America, ensuring seamless integration and optimization across the company’s expansive portfolio of brands. He will oversee all IT initiatives, cybersecurity, and technology-driven innovation to strengthen the company’s position as a leader in smart living solutions.

“Josh has been an invaluable part of the Nice North America team, consistently demonstrating his deep expertise, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication to excellence,” said Emanuel Bertolini, CEO of Nice North America. “As we continue to expand and innovate, his leadership will be instrumental in driving our technology strategy and ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers.”

Josh was previously the Senior Director of IT, where he played a critical role in advancing operational efficiencies and delivering exceptional partner experiences. His deep knowledge of emerging technologies and his proven track record in technology integration make him the ideal leader to guide the company’s technology roadmap.

“I am honored to take on this new role and excited about the opportunity to shape the technological future of Nice North America,” said Jones. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to drive innovation, enhance operational capabilities, and continue delivering outstanding value to our customers and partners.”