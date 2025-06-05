Rently launches integrated line of security cameras for multi-family properties

Rently's new cameras are designed to address the needs of apartment and multi-family buildings with around-the-clock monitoring capabilities for units, community entrances, common areas, amenity spaces, and parking facilities. Rently’s security cameras also integrate with its access control solution for instant video playback of access activity.

New offerings include a 4MP and 8MP perimeter camera and license plate recognition (LPR) camera. These cameras integrate directly with Rently’s access control ecosystem, including the Rently Access Panel with Intercom, allowing site teams to view real-time and historical video footage associated with specific entry events.

“Security and access control are no longer separate systems, but two sides of the same coin,” said Clark Li, CTO & Co-Founder of Rently. “By integrating surveillance into our smart home platform, we’re empowering property managers to proactively protect their communities while streamlining operations and boosting resident satisfaction.”

Key features include:

Seamless Integration with Rently’s Smart Home Platform: Surveillance clips are linked to access entry events in Rently’s Manager Portal, enabling site teams to review video footage directly from the property activity logs.

4MP & 8MP Perimeter Cameras: Fixed dome cameras feature 4K full-color video day or night, smart intrusion detection, cross line detection, corridor mode, 120db WDR, with built-in mic and vandal/weather resistance (IP67/IK10 rated).

License Plate Recognition (LPR) Camera: Enables automated vehicle access by verifying license plates against an approved resident list.

Network Video Recorder (NVR): Provides scalable local video storage with support for up to 64 channels and 16TB of capacity, allowing properties to store up to 83 days of continuous footage from eight cameras.

When paired with the Rently Access Panel with Intercom, property managers can provide voice and video verification at entrances, grant time-limited visitor access, and oversee entry into amenity spaces, elevators, and garages.

Rently’s security camera line is now available for multifamily communities nationwide. Operators can choose from standalone camera solutions or deploy them as part of Rently’s full property automation and access ecosystem.

For more information about Rently’s video surveillance and access control solutions, visit use.rently.com/security-cameras/.