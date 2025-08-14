Kwikset Halo Smart Locks now Integrate With DoorBird App for Remote Access

Kwikset announced an integration partnership with DoorBird that enables its Wi-Fi-enabled Halo smart locks to be controlled directly through DoorBird’s mobile app.

The integration works over an existing Wi-Fi network and does not require an additional hub. Users can link their Kwikset Halo account to the DoorBird app to enable the feature.

Communication between devices is encrypted and secured with authentication protocols. The system is designed to provide low-latency performance for real-time interaction between residents and visitors.

“Being part of the ASSA ABLOY Group enables us to collaborate more deeply and deliver integrated solutions that truly benefit our customers,” said DoorBird Founder & CEO Sascha Keller.

Both companies will present the integration at CEDIA Expo 2025 in booth #1329.