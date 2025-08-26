Z-Wave Alliance Launches Certified Product Guide

The Z-Wave Alliance has unveiled a comprehensive online guide showcasing thousands of certified Z-Wave devices with advanced filtering tools to streamline product research and integration.
Aug. 26, 2025
The Z-Wave Alliance has introduced the Z-Wave Certified Product Guide, an online resource that centralizes the full ecosystem of Z-Wave Certified devices.

The enhanced guide features a searchable database of more than 4,500 products from hundreds of global brands and manufacturers. Each device listed is said to have undergone independent Z-Wave certification, a mandatory process to ensure interoperability, security and performance across the ecosystem. Categories include lighting, locks, sensors, controllers and gateways, along with the latest Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) devices, which already number over 100 certified products in 2025.

“With the release of the reimagined Z-Wave Certified Product Guide, we’re delivering so much more than a catalog, we’re giving the industry a roadmap to Z-Wave interoperability,” said Bettina Roll, certification program manager for the Z-Wave Alliance. “Whether you’re researching, designing, integrating, or buying, the revamped guide makes it easy to not only find the right product, but verify that it meets Z-Wave rigorous certification standards.”

The guide provides advanced search and filtering tools for product selection by brand, type, protocol version, frequency region, command classes and firmware details. It is designed to support all methods of Z-Wave deployment and evolves continuously as new products are certified, ensuring it remains the most current reference for Z-Wave solutions worldwide.

The Z-Wave Certified Product Guide is available here.

