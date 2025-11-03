Allegion Launches $20K “Retrofit Refresh” Sweepstakes to Promote Multifamily Access Control Upgrades

Allegion today announced the launch of its "Operation: Retrofit Refresh" sweepstakes. The campaign, which launches in tandem with OPTECH 2025, offers one winning multifamily property a $20,000 access control upgrade package.

"Every empty unit is lost rent and lost momentum," said Laura Lindner, Multifamily Marketing Manager at Allegion. "This campaign is about showing multifamily property owners that even small, strategic retrofits—like modern access control—can deliver big returns in occupancy, resident satisfaction, and operational efficiency."

Interested multifamily property owners and operators can enter here for a chance to win from November 3 through December 5, 2025. The winner will be announced on December 7, 2025.

Learn more about Allegion's retrofit upgrades here.