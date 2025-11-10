Ring Introduces AI Single Event Alert to Ease Notification Fatigue

Ring has announced the rollout of a new feature called AI Single Event Alert, designed to reduce redundant motion-detection notifications. According to the announcement, the tool uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) alongside Ring’s existing Video Descriptions service to identify when multiple motion events originate from the same ongoing activity, consolidating them into a single alert.

Ring explains that common scenarios — such as a gardener mowing the lawn or children playing in a driveway — can trigger multiple alerts within minutes. With this feature, users will receive just one notification, while all related events continue to be logged in the Event History inside the Ring app.

In its announcement, Ring stated that the feature joins its existing suite of AI-powered tools, including Video Descriptions (which provides clear summaries of what triggered each alert) and Smart Video Search (which enables users to locate specific activities by describing what happened).

Ring says the feature is rolling out now to Ring Premium subscribers, excluding those in Illinois.

In summarizing the launch, Ring asserted that AI Single Event Alert “brings a balance between awareness and peace of mind” by giving users meaningful alerts without overwhelming them.