New survey from SmartEnergy IP says consumers are more interested in smart thermostats than other smart home products on the market. According to research firm: This could be a game changer for the energy and utilities industry.

In an online survey of 5,000 people in the United States across various market segments, smart thermostats and security technologies topped the list of products consumers are most interested in purchasing. .

SmartEnergy IP, a market research firm serving the energy sector, conducted the survey in Q4 2019 and asked consumers ages 18 and above a range of questions around interest in smart home and specific product and technology preferences.

When asked what interested them most in smart home, customers responded:

34.6% thought the technology was cool

20% said it would help them save money on their energy bills

16.4% said it would improve the security of their home

14.1% selected convenience

The remainder of responders expressed that they had no interest in smart home at all

Included in the survey were questions around product preferences. SmartEnergy IP believes this information can be valuable to industries looking to optimize these technologies in their service strategies.

Customers selected the following products and solutions in order of preference:

32.8% put smart thermostats at the top of the list

32.2% selected security

28.9% selected smart lighting

26.3% selected voice activation (like home assistants)

20.2% motion sensors

19.7% smart plugs

The remainder of respondents responded either none or offered an alternative

The research firm believes that lifestyle and utility will converge in the coming year as smart home strategies become integrated and providers – both technology and service — collaborate to become more strategically aligned.

SmartEnergy is compiling a white paper on the recent survey results. For those interested in obtaining a copy, contact jshavit@smartmarkusa.com.