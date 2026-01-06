Arlo and Samsung Deepen SmartThings Alliance With Expanded Smart Home Security Integration

Those features are driven by Arlo Intelligence, which combines computer vision and recognition engines to help users better understand what is happening in and around their homes. The companies now plan to extend those capabilities further, using Arlo’s cloud-based smart security platform to deliver additional enhancements inside the SmartThings experience.

“Rooted in a shared commitment to serve our customers through innovative advancements in technology and a seamless user experience, we are proud of the successful partnership between Samsung and Arlo,” said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. “We are excited to continue that collaboration with an even deeper integration that will power the next level of smart home security for SmartThings users.”

Samsung SmartThings executives positioned the move as part of the platform’s broader strategy to work closely with leading technology partners to evolve the connected home.

“Our partnership with Arlo reflects SmartThings’ ongoing focus on working with leading innovators to evolve the connected home experience,” said Mark Benson, head of SmartThings. “Together, we’re laying the groundwork for new smart security services that will further enhance how users protect and manage their homes through SmartThings.”

For Arlo, the expanded agreement reinforces its strategy to extend its smart security services beyond standalone devices and subscriptions, embedding them more deeply within major smart home ecosystems. For Samsung, it adds another layer of advanced security intelligence to SmartThings, which already connects millions of users worldwide with phones, TVs, appliances, and third-party IoT devices.

Additional details on the new SmartThings security capabilities are expected as the integration progresses. More information on Arlo’s products and services is available at arlo.com.