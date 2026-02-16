Vivint Rolls Out New End-to-End Smart Home Solution for Home Builders

Vivint’s new builder-focused program packages connected devices such as cameras, smart locks, thermostats and sensors into a centrally managed system installed and serviced by the company’s in-house technicians.

Vivint, an NRG company, has introduced “Vivint for Builders,” a direct, full-service smart home platform designed to simplify how builders deliver connected homes to new buyers.

The offering aims to make the builder experience easier from day one by letting builders choose a smart home package that fits their projects, starting with core devices like thermostats and doorbell cameras and letting Vivint handle installation, onboarding and ongoing support.

Under the program, Vivint’s own technicians perform all installation and service work, and a dedicated customer care team supports homeowners with device additions or feature changes without requiring further involvement from the builders.

According to an announcement, “Vivint for Builders” packages can be configured with a range of its products, such as Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, Spotlight Pro, smart locks, thermostats and various sensors. All devices are connected and controlled through a central hub and mobile app.

The company also highlighted its Smart Comfort technology and home energy management system as part of the offering to help buyers maximize energy savings. Vivint is also working with other connected home manufacturers so those devices can be integrated into the solution, according to the announcement.

Vivint listed several benefits for the new builder program, including custom system design for each property, installation by professionally trained technicians without subcontractors, and round-the-clock in-house customer support.

“Vivint for Builders” is available now and that builders can contact a representative for custom pricing.

Vivint framed the launch as part of its broader mission to deliver integrated smart home technology that blends security, energy management and automation into a connected experience for homeowners.