ADT Acquires Origin Wireless to Add AI Sensing Platform to Smart Home Ecosystem

ADT has acquired Origin Wireless for $170 million, adding AI-based motion and presence sensing technology to its smart home and security platform.

ADT (Nasdaq: ADT) has acquired Origin Wireless, bringing the company’s AI sensing platform and related intellectual property into the ADT ecosystem in a move aimed at advancing intelligent home protection.

The purchase price for the transaction was $170 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Origin AI’s sensing technology enables motion classification and human detection without the use of cameras, audio or wearable devices. Once integrated, the capabilities are expected to provide deeper insight into presence, occupancy and activity within the home, supporting new use cases and safety enhancements.

“This acquisition represents a major step forward in our vision to deliver a safer, smarter home that understands context, recognizes risk, and provides peace of mind, all while protecting customer privacy,” said Omar Khan, executive vice president and chief business officer at ADT. He added that integrating AI sensing will introduce a new intelligence layer designed to verify human presence, classify and analyze motion and add context to alarm events and other in-home conditions.

The transaction includes more than 200 early-priority global patents that ADT said form a core intelligence layer to power future security and smart home capabilities, including applications that support aging in place.

According to the company, adding real-time understanding of presence and activity and analyzing anomalies could help reduce false alarms, improve municipal compliance and enhance coordination with first responders. The AI sensing technology is also expected to enable smarter automation and personalization across the connected home, with potential applications ranging from occupancy-based comfort settings to health-related solutions.

“Joining ADT allows our AI platform to scale across millions of homes, combining enhanced situational awareness with unmatched monitoring expertise. Together, we will move the industry to continuous, meaningful home awareness,” said Spencer Maid, president and CEO of Origin Wireless.

ADT said it expects to begin commercializing new offerings that incorporate Origin’s AI sensing technology in 2027.