Z-Wave Alliance Announces Spring Summit 2026 Schedule in Vienna

Attendees will participate in hands-on testing and working sessions designed to evaluate device interoperability and network performance across Z-Wave environments.

The Z-Wave Alliance has announced the schedule for the Z-Wave Spring Summit 2026, set to take place May 27-29 in Vienna, Austria.

The three-day event will bring together stakeholders from across the Z-Wave ecosystem for collaboration, discussion, testing, networking and education. The agenda includes an Unplug Fest, fireside chat sessions, marketing and technical working tracks, panels and networking opportunities.

The Summit will open with Unplug Fest, the Alliance’s interoperability testing event, which will focus on real-world deployment scenarios and large-scale network performance. The 2026 program will center on the simultaneous operation of Z-Wave mesh and Z-Wave Long Range networks within a live environment, with participants testing new and recently certified devices under dynamic conditions.

Planned demonstrations during Unplug Fest will include simultaneous mesh and long-range network operation on a single network, multiple networks operating in parallel in dense environments, SmartStart commissioning for QR-based device onboarding, dynamic routing and Explorer Frames, and multicast control for synchronized device response. While interoperability testing is limited to members, select demonstrations will be open to installers and non-members.

Following Unplug Fest, the Summit will feature a full day of sessions focused on ecosystem growth and market trends. The program will begin with a welcome address from Chairman Avi Rosenthal, followed by a fireside chat on the evolution of Z-Wave and collaboration across the ecosystem.

Day one sessions will also address the Cyber Resilience Act, emerging technologies such as the Z-Wave Wake on Event End Node role type, the role of artificial intelligence in the smart home and market trends.

The event will conclude with member-only working sessions across technical and marketing tracks. Topics will include User Credential Command Class v3, Aliro, Z-Wave certification and compliance, a preview of the technical roadmap, Z-Wave Long Range and marketing strategy.

The full agenda, including session times, topics and speakers, is available on the Z-Wave Alliance website.