ADI Introduces Next-Generation Control4 T5 In-Wall Touchscreen

ADI has introduced the next-generation Control4 T5 In-Wall Touchscreen, a redesigned interface aimed at simplifying installation while enhancing the smart home control experience for users.

Available now, the T5 replaces the previous T4 generation with faster processing, a slimmer flush-mount design and expanded functionality. The touchscreen is designed to serve as a central interaction point within the Control4 ecosystem.

“The T5 In-Wall Touchscreen reflects ADI’s commitment to advancing the smart home experience through thoughtful design and practical innovation,” said Eric Fritz. “With a slimmer profile, faster performance, and simplified PoE installation, it helps integrators work more efficiently while delivering a more responsive and intuitive experience for homeowners. Built to support upcoming Control4 features, the T5 is designed to evolve with the system over time.”

The T5 mounts to the wall with a minimal bezel intended to increase screen area. Magnetic trim rings are available in colors that match Control4 Lux Lighting products, along with a paintable trim option that allows integrators to coordinate the touchscreen with room finishes and lighting keypads.

ADI said the touchscreen includes a new proximity sensor that wakes the display as users approach. The system presents a dynamic screensaver with quick access to active media sessions and commonly used controls. The device also features quad microphones with beamforming and noise cancellation to support intercom communication and voice capture. A configurable dark mode is designed for light-sensitive spaces including home theaters.

Installation has been streamlined through a one-piece Power over Ethernet design that removes pogo pin connections and allows more precise wall leveling through a redesigned mounting bracket. An optional AC accessory remains available where needed.

According to ADI, the T5’s increased processing power supports Control4 X4 and upcoming feature updates, allowing the touchscreen to remain compatible as Control4 systems expand without requiring hardware replacement.

“The T5 In-Wall Touchscreen combines a slimmer flush-mount design with faster performance and a simplified installation process,” Fritz said. “With increased processing power and support for upcoming Control4 features, it’s designed to remain compatible with the Control4 system over time while making deployment easier for integrators and control simpler for end users.”

ADI said the new T5 delivers a consistent Control4 X4 experience across both new and existing installations and will be available through the company for pre-order ahead of general availability in April.