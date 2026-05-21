Z-Wave Alliance Adds Semtech Corp. to Board

The Z-Wave Alliance says Semtech’s participation brings additional semiconductor and wireless connectivity expertise to ongoing efforts around standards development, certification and ecosystem growth for connected devices.

The Z-Wave Alliance announced that Semtech Corp. has joined the organization as a member company and will serve on its Board of Directors, further expanding the alliance’s roster of semiconductor and connectivity providers participating in the Z-Wave ecosystem.

The alliance, which operates as a standards development organization focused on advancing Z-Wave technology across residential, commercial, multi-dwelling and hospitality markets, said Semtech’s addition is expected to strengthen ongoing efforts around standards development, certification and ecosystem expansion.

Semtech, which develops semiconductor technologies for AI data center networking, IoT connectivity and connected devices, becomes the third silicon provider participating in the Z-Wave ecosystem, according to the alliance. The organization said the move broadens manufacturer choice and supports continued innovation around interoperable Z-Wave devices and infrastructure.

Current board members of the Z-Wave Alliance include ADT, Alarm.com, Assa Abloy, Johnson Controls, Silicon Labs, Trident IoT and Vivint, among others.

In the announcement, Avi Rosenthal said Semtech’s experience in wireless deployments and connectivity technologies aligns with the alliance’s broader push to expand Z-Wave applications beyond the traditional smart home market.

“Semtech’s vast experience in large-scale wireless deployments makes them an ideal partner for the Alliance as Z-Wave continues to expand beyond the boundaries of the smart home,” Rosenthal said in the announcement.

Olivier Beaujard said the company plans to focus on advancing connected device technologies and multi-protocol chipset solutions designed to support smart security, industrial IoT and commercial applications.

According to Beaujard, those efforts will include support for Edge AI-enabled sensors that require low-power, long-range connectivity and greater data throughput for applications involving audio, video and over-the-air updates.

The Z-Wave Alliance said it continues to seek participation from companies across the IoT and connectivity sectors as it works to guide future development of the Z-Wave standard and expand interoperability across connected device ecosystems.