Matter 1.6 Update Focuses on Setup, Multi-Ecosystem Management and Smarter Device Interactions

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has released Matter 1.6, a feature update designed to improve device setup, expand multi-ecosystem device management and enhance how smart home devices respond to user preferences and operating context.

Rather than introducing support for new device categories, Matter 1.6 adds capabilities intended to simplify deployment, improve interoperability across ecosystems and strengthen communication of device capabilities, operational status and safety information.

One of the update’s key additions is NFC-Based Commissioning, which allows Matter devices to be commissioned through bi-directional near-field communication before they are fully powered on. The feature is designed for products such as ceiling fixtures and in-wall switches that are often easier to configure before installation.

The Alliance said the enhancement builds on NFC onboarding support introduced in Matter 1.4.1. While the earlier release stored setup information on an NFC tag, commissioning still required Bluetooth Low Energy. Matter 1.6 allows the full commissioning process to occur over NFC.

The release also expands Matter’s Multi-Admin capabilities with Joint Fabric, a new approach to device sharing across ecosystems.

Unlike previous methods that shared access between separate Matter networks, or "Fabrics," Joint Fabric allows multiple user-authorized controllers to co-administer a single shared Matter network using a central datastore. Devices added to the shared network are accessible to all participating controllers while administrators can be added or removed independently of the devices themselves.

According to the Alliance, the capability is intended for environments where multiple parties require access to the same devices, including new construction handovers, homes using multiple smart home platforms and professionally managed properties.

Matter 1.6 also introduces Thermostat Suggestions, a feature that enables ecosystems to send standardized recommendations instead of direct commands to thermostats.

Rather than immediately executing a command, thermostats evaluate time-bound suggestions against user-defined preferences and current environmental conditions before determining how to respond. The feature is intended to help preserve user preferences across connected services and reduce conflicts between manual adjustments, automation routines and utility demand-response programs. When a suggestion is not followed, the thermostat provides a standardized explanation to users and connected ecosystems.

Additional enhancements in Matter 1.6 include standardized communication of device capabilities and operational limits, security sensor event history, an unmounted status indicator for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and partitioned certificate revocation lists to improve the scalability of the security infrastructure.

The Alliance encourages device makers, platform developers and ecosystem partners to review the Matter 1.6 specification and software development kit as they plan future product support. It noted that implementation timelines will vary by company and product type.