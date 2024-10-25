ecobee expands smart security offering through integration with Yale and August smart locks

Today, Ecobee delivers a smarter home with new smart lock integration with leading smart lock brands Yale and August. ecobee Smart Security customers in the United States and Canada no longer need to worry about forgetting to lock their door when linking Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August to their ecobee account.

In addition to locking and unlocking their front door from anywhere, customers can now control their smart lock directly from the live view of their ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera in the ecobee app. For added convenience, users can get notified when guests arrive, greet them using two-way talk, and let them in from the ecobee app.

By integrating Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August, ecobee Smart Security users can now automatically lock their home when they leave and arm their security system from anywhere for total peace of mind. In the ecobee app, users can arm and disarm their home with one tap, see the lock status at-a-glance on the home screen, and let guests in from anywhere.

“We’re excited to expand the capabilities of our Smart Security solution to support Yale and August smart locks,” said Greg Fyke, CEO of ecobee. “When combined with our smart thermostats, we provide a unique and compelling whole home solution for energy management and security that works seamlessly together, delivering comfort and peace of mind.”

ecobee Smart Security is a next-generation home monitoring system that gives users complete control of the home. It leverages ecobee’s smart devices to help keep loved ones safe and lower energy costs. This new integration further enhances ecobee Smart Security by providing smart lock technology to better protect homes and families.

“We’re proud to partner with ecobee to deliver an enhanced home security experience for ecobee customers,” said Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Category Management at Fortune Brands Innovations. “By bringing Yale and August smart locks together with ecobee Smart Security, we’re combining two trusted names in smart home innovation to deliver both convenience and confidence to everyday security.” Yale and August smart locks combine security with convenience, giving customers the flexibility to access their homes on their terms. They offer multiple key-free entry options, including keypads, fingerprint readers, and app controls, eliminating the need for traditional keys while providing security and peace of mind.