Resideo announces First Alert VISTA H Series security platform at CONNECT 2024

Resideo Technologies announced the First Alert VISTA H Series, a full-service, scalable security system designed for residential and light commercial security installations. Unveiled at its CONNECT 2024 Customer Event, the new VISTA H Series builds on the dependability customers trust from Resideo's existing VISTA Platform and delivers a flexible solution that can easily integrate with the latest technology, which can reduce installation time and labor costs.

"For more than twenty years, our trusted VISTA portfolio experienced tremendous popularity, and our new VISTA H series offers our professional security dealers a modern hybrid solution for seamless wired and wireless upgrades," said Ryan Park, Senior Product Director of Safety and Security at Resideo. “Resideo is building on our legacy by bridging our past and our future with a security solution that offers cutting-edge technology and can grow with the needs of today’s customers."

The new VISTA H Series is compatible with existing sensors and peripherals, making installations easier for professionals. Its key features are:

Versatility: It is a scalable hybrid platform supporting a wide range of applications. The new VISTA H Series supports new and cost-effective upgrades, minimizing customer investment through compatibility and reuse of pre-existing peripherals and sensors.

Simplicity: It is designed for improved operational efficiencies and return on investment. The shared ProSeries peripherals and sensors, including the award-winning First Alert indoor and outdoor cameras, simplify truck inventory. A common installation and back-office process with ProSeries enables streamlined installation and customer support.

"We have used Resideo’s VISTA security solutions for many years and trusted its low-maintenance and high-performance capabilities," said Chris Sizemore, co-owner of A-Bell Alarms Company and First Alert Premier Pro Partner. "The new VISTA H Series is a modern upgrade for our retrofit customers, and we're thrilled it offers a large degree of modularity, a versatile panel, enables easy sensor upgrades, and can integrate with the First Alert VX Video Series."

The first VISTA H Series product to be released will be the First Alert H3 Security Panel, which will be available later this month. Resideo will add additional options and features in the coming months.

The VISTA H Series offers additional security modules, including a hardwire zone expander, a relay module, a V-Plex module, an ECP to IB2 module, and two hardwired keypads (one portrait, one landscape). It is also compatible with components of Resideo's ProSeries Platform, including PRO6 Sensors. The First Alert H3 Panel offers several expansion modules, a Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi/Z-wave combo module, an LTE radio module, a legacy takeover module for 5800 sensors, and a bus isolator module.

The new VISTA H Series will be available in the U.S. and Canada through ADI Distribution, a Resideo company.